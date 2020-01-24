Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,840 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

GE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,497,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,072,216. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

