Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.20-11.30 EPS.

NYSE TDY opened at $369.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $216.20 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.39.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,039. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

