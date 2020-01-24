Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 5.4%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.16, approximately 637,998 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 902,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $710.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 296,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

