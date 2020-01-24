Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 5.4%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.16, approximately 637,998 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 902,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $710.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 296,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
