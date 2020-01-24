Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TED. HSBC decreased their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Panmure Gordon reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

TED traded down GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 274.80 ($3.61). The stock had a trading volume of 286,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 387.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 635.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.69. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

