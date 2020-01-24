Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.38.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.96 on Thursday, hitting C$19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.34 and a twelve month high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Market Perform

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.