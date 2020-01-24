Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.38.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.96 on Thursday, hitting C$19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.34 and a twelve month high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

