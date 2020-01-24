Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Receives $112.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tech Data by 59.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,557,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tech Data by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tech Data by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $144.21. 14,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $145.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

