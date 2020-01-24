TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 396.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $75.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

