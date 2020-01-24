TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TTDKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TTDKY traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.74. The company had a trading volume of 90,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.74. TDK has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

