TD Securities Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$1.65

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$1.53 and a one year high of C$3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

