Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$74.00 at CSFB

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.07.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$72.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$54.54 and a 12-month high of C$72.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.21.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

