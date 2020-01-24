Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.26) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 203.75 ($2.68).

LON:TW traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 223 ($2.93). The stock had a trading volume of 10,890,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.13 ($2.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.81.

In related news, insider Irene Dorner bought 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Insiders have bought 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806 over the last quarter.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

