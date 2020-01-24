Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NVEE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 255,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. NV5 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $772.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,831.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

