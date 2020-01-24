Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 539 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2,973.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.57. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

