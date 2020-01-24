Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Hercules Capital worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,388,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 10,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTGC. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.