Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,984.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 481,647 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,752,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.83. 14,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

