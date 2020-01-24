Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 91.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 108.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $590.95. 17,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $357.35 and a 1-year high of $609.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $577.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

