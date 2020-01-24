Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 897.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 245,529 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1,491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.53. 4,641,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805,605. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.