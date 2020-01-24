TajCoin Trading Up 34.6% This Week (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $13,167.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TajCoin has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.01213983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052841 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00208171 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001920 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 14,126,683 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

