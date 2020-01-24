TagCoin (TAG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TagCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. TagCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,848.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00053021 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073157 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,507.85 or 1.00363857 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034146 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001642 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TagCoin

TagCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

