T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $82.18 on Friday. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth $177,428,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $35,623,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

