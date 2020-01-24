Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $63.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,039.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Syneos Health by 389.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. 2,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,082. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

