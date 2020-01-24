SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $265.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.98. 62,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $259.95. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,712,000 after purchasing an additional 82,728 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 360,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

