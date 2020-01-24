SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $257.34. 589,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,470. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $259.95. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.