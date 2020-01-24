SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $794.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.10 million and the lowest is $768.10 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $793.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.27.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.66. 975,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $270.39. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average is $222.84.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

