SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.65. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 69,382 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on SPCB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of SuperCom worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

