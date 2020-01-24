Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $45.74, 66,828 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 86,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

