Summit X LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $160.50. 733,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

