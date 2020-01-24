Summit X LLC Raises Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

LIN stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.17. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

