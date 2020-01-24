Summit X LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 66,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,170,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.80. 4,008,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,631. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $113.77 and a one year high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,999.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,818,894. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

