Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.30. 1,135,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,005. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

