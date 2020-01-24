Summit X LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.58. 2,434,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,095. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

