Summit X LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,617,000 after acquiring an additional 630,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after acquiring an additional 389,252 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 222,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after acquiring an additional 200,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $16,463,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 62,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,399. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

