Summit X LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,313 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

USMV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,901 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17.

