Summit X LLC Buys New Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Shopify by 39.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,293,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 184,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,075,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Pi Financial lowered shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.43.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of -416.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

