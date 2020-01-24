Summit X LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after buying an additional 561,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after acquiring an additional 747,608 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,585,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,900. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

