Summit X LLC Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 185.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.05. 1,146,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,771. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

