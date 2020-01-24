Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.37. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.