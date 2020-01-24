Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 207.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $148.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,712. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

