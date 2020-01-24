Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,076. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

