Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $83.47. 9,405,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,899. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

