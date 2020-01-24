Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,935 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $33,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $99.90. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,827. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97.

