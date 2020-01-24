Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,974 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.