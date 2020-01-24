Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,637,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $492,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 246,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

