Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,064 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,442,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,854,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.77. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

