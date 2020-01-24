Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.68. 461,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,068. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

