Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.45. 157,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,076. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

