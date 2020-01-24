Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,358 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Southern by 9.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 14.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

