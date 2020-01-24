Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 256,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,907. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

