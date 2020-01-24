Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. 171,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,875. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

