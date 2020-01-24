Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,946,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

